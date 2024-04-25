Mark Zuckerberg's net worth plummets by more than $18 billion from Meta stock drop

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg saw $18 billion of his net worth disappear on Thursday, after the company's steep stock slide.

Meta shares dropped 11%, their steepest slide since October 2022.

Zuckerberg spent much of Wednesday's earnings call talking up Meta's investments in artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

Mark Zuckerberg's net worth plunged by $18 billion Thursday after comments from the Meta CEO on the earnings call sent his company's stock price to its steepest decline since October 2022.

Meta beat expectations on revenue and profit but delivered a lighter-than-expected revenue forecast. Zuckerberg told investors that the company would continue to spend billions of dollars investing in areas like artificial intelligence and the metaverse, even though Meta counts on advertising for 98% of its revenue.

"We've historically seen a lot of volatility in our stock during this phase of our product playbook where we're investing in scaling a new product but aren't yet monetizing it," Zuckerberg said on the call.

Zuckerberg owns around 345 million Class A and B shares. With the stock falling by $52.12 on Thursday, the value of his stake sank by about $18 billion to $152 billion by the close of trading.

The 39-year-old programmer founded the company in his Harvard dorm room in 2004, and rebranded it from Facebook to Meta in 2021, signaling to investors his plan to focus on the non-existent metaverse.

Meta's Reality Labs division, which houses the hardware and software for developing the metaverse, has posted cumulative losses of $45 billion since 2020, when the company first separated the unit in its financials.

Meta said it plans to spend $35 billion to $40 billion Meta on capital expenditures this year, an increase from its prior forecast.

Zuckerberg's fortune has swung up and down through the years, as his company's stock has been particularly volatile. His net worth fell by around $100 billion in 2022. In early 2023, he announced Meta would embark on a "year of efficiency," a move that helped the stock price triple for the year, and bringing Zuckerberg's net worth up with it.

Thursday wasn't the worst day for Zuckerberg's bank account. In early 2022, he lost almost $30 billion in a single day, when his company's stock price tumbled 26% on weak earnings and disappointing guidance.

