Maserati's Struggles to Become a True Luxury Contender

Maserati is an Italian luxury car brand with a rich heritage, Ferrari engines and, some would say, beautiful style.

But its sales numbers pale in comparison to luxury competitors such as BMW, Audi, and even Porsche. Industry insiders also say Maserati suffers from a lack of consumer awareness and an unclear brand identity.

Maserati's parent Fiat-Chrysler completed its merger with France's Groupe PSA in 2021, forming Stellantis. PSA didn't have much in the way of luxury brands, with the exception of DS Automobiles. Fiat-Chrysler had some luxury trims on vehicles and premium brands such as Alfa Romeo, but Maserati might be the most exclusive name in Stellantis' stable.

However, the famed car maker needs new products that dazzle prospective buyers and lure eyeballs away from its competitors.