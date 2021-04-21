Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
transportation

Maserati's Struggles to Become a True Luxury Contender

By Robert Ferris, CNBC

Flavio Lo Scalzo | Reuters

Maserati is an Italian luxury car brand with a rich heritage, Ferrari engines and, some would say, beautiful style.

But its sales numbers pale in comparison to luxury competitors such as BMW, Audi, and even Porsche. Industry insiders also say Maserati suffers from a lack of consumer awareness and an unclear brand identity.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Maserati's parent Fiat-Chrysler completed its merger with France's Groupe PSA in 2021, forming Stellantis. PSA didn't have much in the way of luxury brands, with the exception of DS Automobiles. Fiat-Chrysler had some luxury trims on vehicles and premium brands such as Alfa Romeo, but Maserati might be the most exclusive name in Stellantis' stable.

Money Report

coronavirus 5 mins ago

U.S. Vaccination Pace Holds Above 3 Million Shots Per Day for Two Weeks Straight

investing 10 mins ago

Guggenheim's Scott Minerd Warns Bitcoin Could Plunge 50% Near-Term — ‘Things Are Very Frothy'

However, the famed car maker needs new products that dazzle prospective buyers and lure eyeballs away from its competitors.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

transportationAutosAuto Racing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us