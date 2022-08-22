McDonald's Board Adds Three New Directors in Shake-Up

McDonald's board is gaining three new members and losing one longtime director.

Sheila Penrose will retire Sept. 30 after 16 years on the board and surviving Carl Icahn's proxy fight.

The new board additions include Marriott International CEO Tony Capuano and Salesforce CFO Amy Weaver.

Sheila Penrose, who leads the board's sustainability and corporate responsibility committee, will retire on Sept. 30 after 16 years on the fast-food giant's board. Earlier this year, billionaire Carl Icahn targeted her seat in his unsuccessful proxy fight with McDonald's over animal welfare, but she handily survived the challenge.

In a statement Monday, Enrique Hernandez Jr., chairman of McDonald's board, praised Penrose for overseeing the company's progress on its climate, responsible sourcing, and diversity, equity and inclusion targets.

The board elected three new members: Tony Capuano, Jennifer Taubert and Amy Weaver, who will take their seats on Oct. 1. The shake-up brings the total number of directors to 14 and doubles the number of female members.

Capuano is CEO of Marriott International, a position that has given him experience working with franchisees. He's also a member of the Business Roundtable.

Weaver has been chief financial officer of Salesforce since 2021. Before that role, she served as the company's chief legal officer. McDonald's highlighted her digital experience as well, with her previous work at Expedia.

Taubert serves as executive vice president and worldwide chairman of pharmaceuticals for Johnson & Johnson. Before working at Johnson & Johnson, she was employed at rival pharmaceutical giants Merck and Allergan.