Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Meta forming new AI lab helmed by Scale AI CEO Alex Wang, report says

By Ashley Capoot, CNBC

Alexandr Wang, CEO of Scale AI, arrives for a meeting with international investors in IA at the Elysee Palace as part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit in Paris, France, Feb. 10, 2025. 
Gonzalo Fuentes | Reuters
  • Meta is forming a new AI research lab dedicated to "superintelligence," according to a report from The New York Times.
  • Alexandr Wang, the founder and CEO of the startup Scale AI, is reportedly joining the lab.
  • The research lab is Meta's latest effort to gain an edge in the fiercely competitive AI development space.

Meta is forming a new artificial intelligence research lab and bringing on Alexandr Wang, the founder and CEO of the startup Scale AI, according to The New York Times.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The research lab is going to pursue a concept known as "superintelligence," which is an AI system that surpasses human intelligence, The New York Times reported Tuesday. Meta is also in advanced talks to invest more than $10 billion in Scale AI, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Scale AI declined to comment. Meta did not respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The reported research lab is Meta's latest effort to gain an edge in the fiercely competitive AI development space. Meta has been pouring billions of dollars into the technology, announcing plans to spend as much as $65 billion in capital expenditures for AI infrastructure this year. 

Late last month, Meta announced that its AI assistant supports one billion monthly active users across the company's family of apps. In February, CNBC reported that Meta was planning to debut a stand-alone Meta AI app during the second quarter and test a paid-subscription service akin to rival chat apps such as OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Money Report

news 25 mins ago

World Bank sharply cuts global growth outlook on trade turbulence

news 50 mins ago

Boeing airplane orders rise to highest level since late 2023 ahead of Paris Air Show

Shares of Meta were up about 1% on Tuesday.

Read the New York Times story here.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

--CNBC's Jonathan Vanian contributed to this report

WATCH: Mark Zuckerberg makes big AI push, said to be personally recruiting team of 50: Report

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us