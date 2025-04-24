Money Report

Meta lays off employees working on virtual reality in Reality Labs division

By Jonathan Vanian, CNBC

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg presents Orion AR Glasses as he makes a keynote speech during the Meta Connect annual event at the company’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California, on Sept. 25, 2024.
Manuel Orbegozo | Reuters
Meta has laid off employees in its Reality Labs division that is tasked with developing virtual reality, augmented reality and related wearable devices.

The cuts affected an unspecified number of employees working in the division's Oculus Studios unit, which develops VR and AR games and content for Meta's Quest VR headsets, a company spokesperson told CNBC.

"Some teams within Oculus Studios are undergoing shifts in structure and roles that have impacted team size," the spokesperson said. "These changes are meant to help Studios work more efficiently on future mixed reality experiences for our growing audience, while still delivering great content for people today."

Employees working on the Supernatural VR workout app were impacted, the spokesperson said.

"We're deeply saddened to share that these changes have resulted in the loss of some of our incredibly talented team members," the company said in a statement posted to the Supernatural official Facebook group. "Their contributions have been instrumental in shaping our journey and yours, and their absence will be deeply felt."

The cuts to Reality Labs come after Meta in February laid off 5% of its overall workforce that it deemed to be its lowest performers.

Meta's Reality Labs division logged an operating loss of $4.97 billion while scoring $1.1 billion in sales during the fourth quarter, the company said in January.

The social media company reports earnings on Wednesday.

The Verge reported the layoffs earlier on Thursday.

