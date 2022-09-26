Meta Makes It Easier to Switch Between Facebook and Instagram Accounts

Meta is testing new features intended to help people more easily manage their Facebook and Instagram accounts via one interface.

The account management features underscore Meta's attempt to consolidate its family of apps so they aren't so distinct from one another.

The company debuted Meta accounts in July that let people access their Meta virtual reality headsets without having to rely on their Facebook accounts.

Meta is taking steps to unify its Facebook and Instagram apps.

Meta said Monday it's testing new features intended to help people easily manage their Facebook and Instagram accounts via one interface.

The new account management features underscore how Meta is trying to consolidate its family of apps so they aren't so distinct from one another.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

One of the features lets people switch between Facebook and Instagram accounts as long as they have added both to the accounts manager. Once Facebook and Instagram accounts have been linked, people can toggle between the two apps and see notifications for both apps. It also works for people who have multiple accounts.

Meta also modified its user-registration process so users can more easily log in and create new Facebook and Instagram accounts. This could help new users create accounts on both of Meta's services as opposed to just one of the apps, which ultimately is beneficial to Meta as it tries to court more people.

Meta said that the new account management features are "currently limited to Facebook and Instagram," but that the company will "continue to explore how to improve connected experiences across all of our technologies."

The company debuted a new system in July that allows people to use their Meta virtual reality headsets without having to rely on their Facebook accounts. Quest VR users had complained about needing to use Facebook accounts to use their devices, prior to the change.

CNBC reported earlier this month that multiple businesses are removing the once-ubiquitous Facebook social login button from their websites due to lack of use by consumers and data privacy concerns.

Watch: Meta shares fall to lowest level since March '20 on plans to cut costs by 10%.