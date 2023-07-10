Money Report

Microsoft Confirms More Job Cuts on Top of 10,000 Layoffs Announced in January

By Jordan Novet,CNBC

Philip Pacheco | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Microsoft is slimming down its salesforce.
  • The new layoffs are separate from the 10,000 job cuts Microsoft announced in January.
  • Salespeople and customer success representatives posted messages on social networks to announce they lost their jobs.

Microsoft confirmed Monday that it's eliminating additional jobs, a week after the start of its 2024 fiscal year.

The cuts are in addition to the downsizing announced in January that resulted in 10,000 layoffs. The software maker also disclosed a small number of cuts this time last year. GeekWire reported on the latest cuts earlier Monday.

Amazon, Google and other large technology companies have also scaled back this year after adding headcount rapidly to meet rising demand during the Covid-19 pandemic. Microsoft has said in recent months that clients are looking for ways to save money on their cloud computing bill.

A Microsoft spokesperson declined to specify the number of cuts in the latest round. In January, CEO Satya Nadella issued a memo, indicating the company would change its hardware lineup and consolidate leases.

Microsoft filed a notice Monday saying it would cut 276 people in its home state of Washington. Of those, 66 are virtual.

Salespeople and customer success representatives posted messages on social networks to announce they lost their jobs.

"Organizational and workforce adjustments are a necessary and regular part of managing our business," the spokesperson said in an email. "We will continue to prioritize and invest in strategic growth areas for our future and in support of our customers and partners."

WATCH: Microsoft's generative AI position leaves room for growth, says Morgan Stanley's Keith Weiss

