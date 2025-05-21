Microsoft says 394,000 Windows computers infected by Lumma malware globally

Microsoft said Wednesday that it broke down the Lumma Stealer malware project with the help of law enforcement officials across the globe.

The tech giant said in a blog post that its digital crimes unit discovered over 394,000 Windows computers were infected by the Lumma malware worldwide between March 16 through May 16.



The Lumma malware was a favorite hacking tool used by bad actors, Microsoft said in the post. Hackers used the malware to steal passwords, credit cards, bank accounts and cryptocurrency wallets.



