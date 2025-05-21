Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Microsoft says 394,000 Windows computers infected by Lumma malware globally

By Jonathan Vanian, CNBC

Joan Cros | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • Microsoft said Wednesday that it broke down the Lumma Stealer malware project with the help of law enforcement officials across the globe.
Microsoft said Wednesday that it broke down the Lumma Stealer malware project with the help of law enforcement officials across the globe.

The tech giant said in a blog post that its digital crimes unit discovered over 394,000 Windows computers were infected by the Lumma malware worldwide between March 16 through May 16.

The Lumma malware was a favorite hacking tool used by bad actors, Microsoft said in the post. Hackers used the malware to steal passwords, credit cards, bank accounts and cryptocurrency wallets.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Copyright CNBC

