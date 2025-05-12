Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed after massive rally on Wall Street on U.S.-China trade deal

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Tuesday, following a massive rally on Wall Street after the U.S. and China agreed to a trade deal.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Hong Kong stocks fell at the open with the Hang Seng Index declining 1.02% and the Hang Seng Tech index dropping 1.55%. This is a reversal from the strong gains both indexes logged in the previous session. Meanwhile, mainland China's CSI 300 index started the day flat.

Over in Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 1.85%, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.36%.

In South Korea, the Kospi index moved up 0.26% while the small-cap Kosdaq added 1.34%.

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.59%.

Investors will be paying close attention to Indian markets, which surged Monday on optimism over the India—Pakistan ceasefire. The benchmark Nifty 50 ended the day at 24,924.70, its highest level since Oct. 16, 2024, while the BSE Sensex index closed at 82,429.90, its highest since Oct. 3, 2024.

U.S. stock futures were flat after all three key benchmarks hit their best day since April 9, as investors awaited the release of an inflation report.

Overnight stateside, stocks soared as investors' fears of a recession in the U.S., sparked by a trade war with China, were abated after the two superpowers arrived at a deal.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1,160.72 points, or 2.81%, and closed at 42,410.10. The 30-stock index ended the session near its highs of the day, with buying enthusiasm remaining strong.

Meanwhile, the broad-based S&P 500 popped 3.26% to end at 5,844.19, giving it gains of over 20% since its April intraday low at the height of tariff pessimism. The benchmark's year-to-date losses have now narrowed to just 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Composite added 4.35% and settled at 18,708.34, as the details of the trade deal sent technology stocks with exposure to China — like Tesla and Apple — higher.

— CNBC's Brian Evans, Yun Li and Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

BOJ may pause interest rate hikes if U.S. economy decelerates

The Bank of Japan might pause its interest rate hiking cycle if the U.S. economy decelerates, according to the summary of opinions from its May 1 monetary policy meeting.

A BOJ board member said that it needs to "carefully examine" the impact of U.S. tariff policy on Japan's economy, saying it could lead Japanese firms to conduct excessive cost-cutting, restrain wage hikes and investment "and bring about a hollowing out of industries."



However, another member also said that the BOJ "should not be too pessimistic," and said the banks should stand ready to hike interest rates in response to policy changes in the United States.

— Lim Hui Jie

Spot gold loses shine after U.S.-China trade deal

Spot gold extended its decline Tuesday as investors bet on a recovery in stocks and riskier assets following the U.S.-China trade deal.

As at 9.31 a.m. Singapore time, the bullion was trading 0.24% lower at $3,225.31 per ounce.

The precious metal — which is a traditional hedge against political and financial instability — declined 2.7% on Monday following the announcement of the trade deal.

Analysts at Citi have slashed their target price for gold to $3,150 per ounce in the next 0 - 3 months. They also expect gold prices to consolidate at around $3,000 to $3,300 per ounce in the coming months.

"Gold prices reached record highs in late April and breached our 0-3month point-price target of $3,500/oz as gold demand fired on all cylinders. As tariff concerns drove a significant part of the last leg higher, gold prices are likely to continue consolidating amid progresses on tariff negotiations," the analysts wrote in a Tuesday note.

— Amala Balakrishner

Australian stocks rise; briefly hit over 2-month high

Australian stocks rose Tuesday, trailing the relief rally on Wall Street following the U.S.-China trade deal.

The 200-stock benchmark S&P/ASX 200 pared earlier gains to 0.57% as at 11.20 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time, after briefly hitting its highest level since Feb. 21 earlier in the session.

Gains were seen in major miners, with Rio Tinto increasing 1.73%, BHP Group adding 2.24% and Fortescue adding 2.47%.

China is the largest importer of Australia's mining products, such as iron ore and natural gas.

On the other hand, gold miners tracked declines in gold prices.

Among the worst-performing stocks in the category were Perseus Mining, which plunged by 9.69%, Evolution Mining, which decreased by 7.64% and Bellevue Gold, which lost 7.59%.

— Amala Balakrishner

Japanese stocks climb over 2% in early trade

Japan's Nikkei 225 share average rose in early trade Tuesday, extending its gains for the fourth consecutive session.

The benchmark rose 2.17% as at 9.24 a.m. local time.

The best performing stocks in the index include Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha which surged 6.55%, Disco Corp which increased 3.83% and Resona Holdings which advanced 4.68%, according to LSEG data.

The broader Topix index added 1.75%, gaining for the 13th consecutive session.

The gains were led by Towa Corp which increased 6.47%, Nichicon Corp which added 6.3% and Japan Display which advanced 5.88%.

— Amala Balakrishner

Goldman cuts recession risk to 35% from 45% after Chinese tariff pause

Economists Goldman Sachs cut their estimated risk of a recession in the U.S. to 35% from 45% after President Donald Trump's temporary pause on Chinese tariffs.

"In light of the somewhat smaller hit to GDP growth, the reduced risk of US-China tariffs high enough to cause production disruptions, and the encouraging signal about future tariff policy decisions, we are lowering our 12-month recession probability to 35% (vs. 45% previously)," the firm wrote in a note to clients.

Goldman said the Trump administration is likely to announce other preliminary trade deals over the next few weeks, which might lower the US effective tariff rate slightly further.

— Yun Li, Michael Bloom

Wall Street’s fear gauge falls back to pre-'Liberation Day' levels

The CBOE Volatility Index, also known at the Wall Street fear gauge, is back below 20 for the first time since March after the U.S. and China reached a deal to temporarily pause most of their tariffs on each other's goods.

The VIX was last near the 19 level on Monday after declining in the last few sessions. The last time the index was under the 20 level was on March 27, when it closed at 18.69, before Trump announced sweeping tariff announcements in early April.

The VIX had reached as high as 60.13 on April 7 as volatility soared on escalating tariff and trade tensions.

The VIX measures the move in call and put options and is considered the market's estimate of expected volatility in the S&P 500 stock index.

— Pia Singh