Mutual Funds Explained — A Quick and Easy Way to Boost Savings

By Magdalena Petrova, CNBC

Alex Kuzoian

A mutual fund pools money from investors and puts it into stocks, bonds or other securities. It's a massive industry; in the U.S. alone as of 2020, an estimated 120 million investors had around $23.9 trillion in total net assets, according to the Investment Company Institute.

Most funds have specific objectives, like limiting risk in the short term or maximizing long-term returns. Many traditional mutual funds also are actively managed by financial professionals, who are charged with making the right decisions to meet these goals. 

People use mutual funds for a variety of reasons, including saving for retirement or college, or to buy a house. Watch the video to learn the basics about mutual funds — and see if they may fit as part of a strategy to meet your investment goals.

