My 100-year-old Japanese aunt retired in her 90s—her 5 rules for a long, happy life: ‘No smoking or red meat'

In Japan, there's a concept called "Syojin," which translates to the devotion to living a humble life.

This is something that many of my mentors have practiced, especially my aunt, who celebrated her 100th birthday in January. For as long as I can remember, she's always been a graceful, elegant and peaceful woman.

As the chief priest and congregation leader of a Japanese shrine up until her early 90s, she has been a role model to many. Here are her five hard rules for a long, happy and meaningful life.

1. Live with gratitude

Every day without fail, my aunt says "arigato" (translates to "thank you") and "kansha shimasu" ("I am grateful"). She is grateful for her ancestors, religious community, spiritual practice and health.

And she rarely complains. Her philosophy is that worrying does no good, and that everything happens as it should. She's taught me to stop wasting time and energy on things I cannot control.

Every morning and evening, to reconnect with my roots, I pray to my ancestors, offering them incense and matcha. I also treat myself to a bowl of matcha and write in my journal about everything I am grateful for.

2. Don't take your food for granted

My aunt drinks green tea every day and eats a variety of vegetables, tofu and fish. No smoking or red meat.

She always reminds me and the people around her to eat with mindfulness. That means chewing slowly, focusing on each bite and being grateful for what's on your plate.

Yuzu is one of her favorite fruits. It's high in vitamin C and antioxidants, great for fighting inflammation, and also very soothing when put into a hot bath.

Photo: Michiko Tomioka

I love that she encourages us to learn the special recipes from our elders, and to thank the farmers who brought us the ingredients.

I often make a hearty meal derived from a family recipe that I call "longevity hot pot." It has healthy ingredients and plenty of protein. Just combine the ingredients below and enjoy!

Ingredients

3 cups dashi stock (or chicken broth)

1 piece of 2 x 2 inch kombu

2 pieces dried shiitake, soaked overnight (or fresh shitake)

4 cups of sliced napa cabbage

3 cups of seasonal greens, leeks and carrots

1 package of firm tofu (or a 3-ounce salmon fillet)

1 to 2 tablespoons of chopped ginger

2 tablespoons of dried seaweed

2 tablespoons of miso (or 1 tablespoon of soy sauce)

Glass noodles (optional)

Michiko Tomioka

3. Build a community and be welcoming to everybody

"Genki-dene" means "be well and come again." That is another significant part of my aunt's life philosophy. She cares about everyone around her. Family, friends, community members, strangers — she always wants them to feel at home.

When she hosts, everyone is treated as an honored and beloved guest in her home. She offers them a cup of tea and good conversation. And you never leave her house without a bag of healthy goodies.

That sense of solace you give and feel when you're being welcomed by a community is the key to longevity.

4. Accept your limitations

As we age, it can be hard to accept our weaknesses. But my aunt always tries to appreciate what she can do, and asks for help when she needs it.

She frequently visits the local community centers and takes part in many activities. Three times a week, she walks up and down the stairs, takes baths and meets up with her religious study group.

My cousin does much of the cooking for her now, but she still likes to help prepare some dishes and enjoys making the occasional Japanese-style omelet.

5. Find something to believe in

When my aunt was the chief priest at her shrine, she led an annual climb up a steep mountain in Nagano Prefecture. It was part of a ritual with her congregation members.

Photo: Michiko Tomioka

With ease, she can still recite long Shinto prayers from memory in a big, booming voice. She still continues this prayer practice with my cousin today. She loves these activities because they are so tied to her deep faith.

Her passion and conviction, and having something to believe in, has helped her maintain her physical and mental strength over the years.

My aunt is so inspiring to me, and I feel lucky to have such an influential figure in my life. Following her way of living has brought me an enduring sense of peace and courage.

Michiko Tomioka, MBA, RDN is a certified nutritionist and longevity expert. Born and raised Nara, Japan, her approach focuses on a plant-based diet. She has worked in nutritional roles at substance recovery centers, charter schools and food banks. Follow her on Instagram @michian_rd.

