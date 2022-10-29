Pelosi Says Her Family Is ‘Heartbroken and Traumatized' by Brutal Attack on Her Husband

Paul Pelosi was violently attacked with a hammer by an intruder who broke into the couple's home in San Francisco early Friday morning.

He had to go through surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, a spokesperson said.

"Please know that the prayers and warm wishes from so many are a comfort to our family and are helping Paul make progress with his recovery," the House Speaker said on Twitter late Saturday.

In her first public comments since her husband was attacked, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her family was "heartbroken and traumatized" by the brutal assault — but his condition is improving.

Paul Pelosi was violently attacked with a hammer by an intruder who broke into the couple's home in San Francisco early Friday morning. The House Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time of the attack.

"Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul," she said in a letter addressed to House colleagues.

"Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop."

Paul Pelosi, 82, has since gone through a successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, Pelosi's spokesman said on Friday.

"His condition continues to improve," the House Speaker said in the letter.

The 42-year-old-assailant, David DePape, is being charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse "and several other additional felonies," according to San Francisco Police Chief William Scott.

A source told CNBC the attacker was looking for the House Speaker, shouting: "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" before he assaulted her husband.

Please know that the prayers and warm wishes from so many are a comfort to our family and are helping Paul make progress with his recovery.



We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving.

"We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving," the House Speaker said on Twitter late Saturday.

