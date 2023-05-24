Dow Futures Slip as Fitch Places United States' AAA Rating on Negative Watch: Live Updates

Dow futures slipped Wednesday night after Fitch Ratings placed the United States' AAA rating on a negative rating watch. Meanwhile, Nasdaq 100 futures rallied after a strong earnings beat from Nvidia.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 60 points, or 0.18%. Meanwhile, Nasdaq 100 futures jumped 1.4%, and S&P 500 futures gained 0.45%.

Fitch Ratings put the U.S.' AAA long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating on a negative watch. The rating agency said the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations have raised the risks that the government could miss payments on some of its obligations. However, Fitch said it still expects a resolution before the X-date.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Nvidia shares surged 25% in extended trading after the artificial intelligence beneficiary gave stronger-than-expected revenue guidance for its fiscal second quarter, while also reporting beats on the top and bottom line in the previous quarter.

On the other hand, Snowflake shares tumbled 12% after hours. The cloud computing company gave weaker-than-expected product revenue guidance for the fiscal second quarter.

Those moves follow a down day for the major averages, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday posting a fourth straight day of losses. The 30-stock index dropped 255.59 points, or 0.77%. The S&P 500 ended the day lower by 0.73%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.61%.

Debt ceiling negotiations continued to weigh on the major averages. The talks hit a hurdle earlier Wednesday. Later, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy indicated negotiations were making progress.

"We play this political game leading up and into the limit," Atlas Merchant Capital CEO Bob Diamond said Wednesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime." "I think there's no question that it would be a terrible, terrible, terrible decision to default for the dollar, for U.S. Treasurys, for our brand and reputation. I think the chances of that happening are extremely light."

Meanwhile, minutes released Wednesday from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting suggested central bank leaders were uncertain how to proceed with their rate hiking campaign.

In corporate earnings, retailers Best Buy, Dollar Tree and Ralph Lauren will report Thursday before the open.

Traders can expect the second reading on gross domestic product in the first quarter before the open on Thursday, as well as the latest weekly jobless claims data.

April pending home sales data is also on deck after the open. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect a rise of 0.8%, up from the decline of 5.2% the prior month.

-CNBC's Christina Wilkie contributed to this story.

Dow futures briefly drop 100 points

Dow futures briefly slipped by about 100 points, or 0.3%, around 6:40 p.m. ET.

Top losers in the index include Cisco Systems, which fell 0.95%, and Intel, which dropped 0.9%.

CNBC

Prior to the action, Fitch placed the United States' AAA rating on negative watch, citing debt ceiling brinksmanship around the debt ceiling negotiations and the approaching X-date, which Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said could be as early as June 1.

-Darla Mercado

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.

Nvidia — Nvidia shares surged 19% in extended trading. The chipmaker gave stronger-than-expected revenue guidance for the fiscal second quarter, while also reporting beats on the top and bottom lines in its fiscal first quarter. The stock has already more than doubled this year.

Snowflake — Snowflake tumbled 11% after hours. The cloud computing company gave weaker-than-expected second-quarter product revenue guidance, according to StreetAccount. Snowflake beat analysts' expectations for earnings and revenue in the first quarter, per Refinitiv.

American Eagle Outfitters — Shares slid 15% after American Eagle Outfitters said it expects second-quarter revenue to fall in the low single digits, instead of up 1.6%, according to consensus expectations from Refinitiv. The clothing retailer reported a mixed quarter, with per-share earnings coming in line with estimates, while revenue beat expectations.

Read the full story here.

— Sarah Min

Nvidia nears $1 trillion market cap in extended trading

Based on extended trading Wednesday, Nvidia's market cap neared $1 trillion after its strong earnings report.

The AI beneficiary hit $975 billion, adding $220 billion during the after-hours trading session. That's about the entire market cap of Advanced Micro Devices alone. As of Wednesday's close, AMD's market cap was $174 billion. Meanwhile, Salesforce is worth $209 billion.

Investors should be aware that even though Nvidia shares surged 26% in after-hours trading, there is no guarantee that those gains will carry into regular trading Thursday morning and result in a real market cap of that magnitude.

For Nvidia, the earnings beat was its biggest since May 2018, and its biggest revenue beat since November 2017.

— Robert Hum, Sarah Min

Nasdaq 100 futures rally Wednesday night

Nasdaq 100 futures rallied Wednesday night after a strong earnings beat from Nvidia.

Nasdaq 100 futures jumped 1.7%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were flat, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.66%.

— Sarah Min