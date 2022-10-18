Nasdaq Futures Rise for a Third Day as Better-Than-Expected Netflix Results Keep Tech Gains Going

Nasdaq futures jumped Tuesday evening after the major averages posted a second straight day of gains, and Netflix reported strong earnings after the bell.

Futures tied to the Nasdaq 100 added 1.2%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 0.4%, and S&P 500 futures rose 0.7%.

All three of the major stock averages finished the regular trading day higher, as earnings reports boosted a choppy market. The Dow closed higher by about 337 points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.9%.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The extended trading moves came after Netflix reported earnings and revenue that beat estimates as well as strong subscriber growth for the third quarter. Shares surged as much as 14% in extended trading.

Some on Wall Street are resetting their earnings projections lower as investors worry about a recession. Gene Goldman, chief investment officer at Cetera Investment Management, said that while an economic recession could be mild, the market could struggle with those downward revisions.

"Earnings estimates are a bit too high for the S&P 500 at 7% to 9% per year going forward," he said. "Slowing economic growth and Fed rate hikes will likely put downward pressure on earnings. Because earnings drive stock prices, they could pressure markets for some time."

Tech earnings will be in full swing next week, but IBM and Tesla are on deck to report Wednesday. Social media firm Snap will report later in the week.

In economic data, investors are looking forward to housing starts on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve's so-called Beige Book, the central bank's report on the current state of economic conditions, will come out as well.

Company earnings are beating expectations

Of the 9.15% of S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings so far this season, 70% of them have posted positive surprises, according to data from FactSet.

Earnings expectations have been lowered considerably and the market is braced for a good amount of negative news in earnings season, Yung-Yu Ma, BMO Wealth Management chief investment strategist, told CNBC.

However, he added, "to the extent that that doesn't actually transpire, that we get more of a nuanced message that companies on average are doing okay, okay is still pretty good in an environment where the market is braced for volatility, turmoil, slowing growth, declines and a challenging environment."

— Tanaya Macheel

Netflix pops after hours on earnings

Shares of the streaming giant Netflix jumped in extended trading after it reported quarterly results, including the addition of 2.41 million net global subscribers, which is more than twice what it projected a quarter ago.

The streaming giant's news gave a boost to competitors' shares after hours:

— Tanaya Macheel

Stock futures open higher Tuesday night

Stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening after the major averaged posted a second straight day of gains and Netflix reported strong earnings after the bell.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 124 points, or 0.4%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.7% and Nasdaq 100 futures jumped 1.2%.

— Tanaya Macheel