NCAA's transfer portal is flooding. Here's how its affecting March Madness

By Tala Hadavi, CNBC

Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils defends Jason Asemota #5 of the Baylor Bears during the second round of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament held at Lenovo Center on March 23, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Grant Halverson | NCAA Photos | Getty Images

Changes to the NCAA transfer portal have made it easy for college athletes to transfer from one school to another, year after year, without sitting out for a season.

That, combined with name, image, and likeness (NIL) rules, which allow student athletes to earn money in college, has skewed the most lucrative college sports in favor of power schools with a lot of money, some experts said. This year, only No. 1 seeds — Florida, Auburn, Houston and Duke — made it to the Final Four in the men's NCAA basketball tournament. On the women's side, three out of four — Texas, UCLA and South Carolina — were No. 1 seeds.

CNBC's Alex Sherman breaks down why we may no longer see Cinderella teams in the Final Four of March Madness moving forward.

