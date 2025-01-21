Netflix to hike prices on standard and ad-supported streaming plans

Netflix is increasing the cost of its streaming plans in the U.S., including the cheaper, ad-supported tier.

The streaming giant announced on Tuesday that its standard plan without commercials will increase from $15.49 a month to $17.99. Its cheaper, ad-supported plan, which was more recently introduced to attract more subscribers, will increase from $6.99 per month to $7.99.

The company, which reported fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, said it will also raise the prices of plans in Canada, Portugal and Argentina.

