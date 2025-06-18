Nike pushes back Skims launch with Kim Kardashian due to production delays

Nike is delaying the launch of its highly anticipated NikeSKIMS activewear line, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The companies do not have a new launch date, but they're expecting to debut the apparel later this year.

Nike is betting big that the popular Skims brand will reinvigorate the brand.

The activewear line will launch later this year instead of in the spring, like the companies had originally announced, because of production delays, according to a person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to speak candidly. The person added that the delays are internal and not because of a supplier or shipping issue.

No date has been determined for the new launch date, the person added.

The person also said the relationship with Kardashian and the brand is still strong and that everyone is on the same page, but they want to make sure they take their time and get the products right.

Nike first announced the Skims partnership in February and said it would include apparel, footwear and accessories. Since then, Heidi O'Neill, one of the key leaders behind the partnership, has left the company.

New Nike CEO Elliott Hill has been betting big on the Skims brand as he looks to re-invigorate the company after recent declines in sales and its business. For Skims, which was last valued at $4 billion, the partnership with Nike brings a growth opportunity as it expands into athleisure.

Nike's stock is down more than 20% year-to-date.

"The origin of NikeSKIMS is rooted in a desire to bring something new and unexpected to an industry that is craving something different, and to invite a new generation of women into fitness with disruptive product designed to meet their needs in both performance and style," the company said about the line when they introduced it.

