Nike Shares Fall as Weaker Sales in North America Lead to Revenue Shortfall

Nike's fiscal first-quarter sales came up short of Wall Street's expectations.

Revenue in North America came in weaker than expected, as the sneaker giant works through delays in its supply chain.

Sales in China, which had recently been the company's fastest growing geography, also lagged other regions.

Nike shares dropped in extended trading Thursday after the sneaker giant reported quarterly revenue that missed analysts' expectations, due to softening demand in North America.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Its stock was recently down less than 1%.

Here's how Nike did during its fiscal first quarter compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $1.16 vs. $1.11 expected

Revenue: $12.25 billion vs. $12.46 billion expected

Net income for the three-month period ended Aug. 31 grew to $1.87 billion, or $1.16 per share, compared with $1.52 billion, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier. That topped analysts' expectations for $1.11 a share.

Sales climbed to $12.25 billion from $10.59 billion a year earlier. That was short of expectations for $12.46 billion.

Sales in Greater China were up 11%, the smallest increase of its geographies. The region had been one of Nike's biggest revenue drivers in quarters past.

Revenue in North America rose 15% to $4.88 billion. That was short of the $5.05 billion that analysts polled by FactSet were looking for.

Digital sales for the Nike brand rose 29% year over year. The retailer has been investing in its website and a suite of mobile apps. That has been especially beneficial during the health crisis, when many people have opted to shop from their homes.

But Nike has faced other challenges, which could impact its future performance. Since mid-July, the company has been working through factory shutdowns in Vietnam, where it produces roughly 50% of its footwear and 30% of its apparel.

Analysts and investors have been expecting sales to take a temporary hit from the drop-off in manufacturing. Facilities are still not yet fully up and running.

After reporting a blowout fiscal fourth quarter in June, Nike had said it was expecting annual revenue to grow at a low double-digit pace, surpassing $50 billion. But analysts recently lowered their expectations to $49.81 billion, according to a Refinitiv survey. In its press release, Nike didn't provide an updated forecast.

Nike said it ended the latest quarter with inventories of $6.7 billion, which was about flat from a year earlier, and down slightly from inventories of $6.9 billion in the prior period.

The company said its in-transit inventories, meaning goods en route to warehouses, were up due to extended lead times from ongoing supply chain disruptions.

Nike shares are up about 13% year to date, as of Thursday's market close, but down about 9% from an all-time high reached in early August. The company has a market cap of $252.6 billion.

Find the full press release from Nike here.