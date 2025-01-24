Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Novo Nordisk shares pop 10% on early-stage weight loss drug trial results

By Karen Gilchrist,CNBC

A view of the logo of Novo Nordisk at the company’s office in Bagsvaerd, on the outskirts of Copenhagen, Denmark, March 8, 2024. 
Tom Little | Reuters

Shares of Novo Nordisk jumped Friday after the Danish pharmaceutical giant reported positive early-stage results for its once weekly amycretin obesity drug.

The trial showed average weight reduction of 22% in obese and overweight patients after 36 weeks.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Shares were last up 9.5% at 11:02 a.m. London time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us