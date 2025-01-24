Novo Nordisk shares pop 10% on early-stage weight loss drug trial results

Shares of Novo Nordisk jumped Friday after the Danish pharmaceutical giant reported positive early-stage results for its once weekly amycretin obesity drug.
The trial showed average weight reduction of 22% in obese and overweight patients after 36 weeks.
Shares were last up 9.5% at 11:02 a.m. London time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
