Novogratz' Galaxy Digital opens trading on the Nasdaq at $23.50 per share

Galaxy Digital, which has traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange since 2020, shifted its shares to Nasdaq through a direct listing under the ticker GLXY.

CEO Mike Novogratz told CNBC that Galaxy's value now centers on two high-growth areas: cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

The U.S. listing follows a costly, drawn-out process with the SEC, stretching to 1,320 days and costing the company over $25 million, Novogratz said.

Mike Novogratz' crypto firm Galaxy Digital started trading on the Nasdaq Friday under the ticker GLXY. The stock opened at $23.50 per share on the U.S. exchange.

"These are the two most exciting growth areas in markets, right. AI and the infrastructure needed for AI to exist and crypto finally ... at the brink of institutional adoption," he said. "We have built our company for this moment, so I couldn't be more excited."

Novogratz said Galaxy is effectively two businesses now: "We are a data center company and a crypto company."

The Nasdaq listing comes after four years of regulatory delays, with Galaxy spending more than $25 million and enduring nine rounds of back-and-forth comments with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to Novogratz. What should have taken at most, 90 days, stretched to 1,320, he said.

"You needed to be very well capitalized — and a pretty big, strong company — just to stay in the game," Novogratz told CNBC.

The billionaire also pointed to the U.S. market's unmatched depth, saying Galaxy's visibility in Canada was one-thirtieth of what it could achieve in the United States.

"If we had been in the U.S. markets those four years, we'd be a different company," he said.

The listing follows eToro's successful Nasdaq debut this week, signaling renewed investor appetite for crypto-adjacent firms after years of regulatory caution.