news

NTSB calls for permanent helicopter flight restrictions around Washington airport after fatal collision

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

A Delta Air Lines plane is towed into position to prepare for takeoff at Reagan National Airport after an American Airlines plane crashed on approach to the airport, in Arlington, Virginia, on Jan. 30, 2025.
Tasos Katopodis | Getty Images
  • The National Transportation Safety Board is seeking more flight restrictions on helicopters around Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
  • The NTSB's "urgent" recommendations come more than a month after a Jan. 29 midair collision between an American Airlines regional jet and an Army helicopter.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday made an urgent call to permanently restrict helicopter flights in certain areas around Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport following January's deadly collision of an airliner and an Army Black Hawk helicopter.

The existing separation between helicopters operating near the airport and arriving aircraft on one of the runways, 33, poses "an intolerable risk to aviation safety by increasing the chances of a midair collision at DCA," NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said in a news conference.



She said the agency, which is in charge of the crash investigation, is recommending that the Federal Aviation Administration "permanently" prohibit helicopter operations on a certain route at specific times when two of the airport's runways are in use.

The NTSB also recommended an alternate route for helicopters when portions of airspace are closed so air traffic controllers are not overloaded because it "has the potential to increase risk."

The Jan. 29 midair collision of an American Airlines regional jet with the Army Black helicopter killed all 64 people on the plane and the three crew members on the helicopter. The plane was moments away from landing at the airport.

After the crash, the FAA restricted some helicopter traffic around the airport as a precaution. The airspace is congested with commercial flights and a host of military and VIP helicopter traffic in the area.

The FAA did not immediately comment about the NTSB's recommendations.

