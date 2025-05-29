Money Report

Nvidia jumps 5% in premarket trading as results spark global chip rally

By Arjun Kharpal, CNBC

Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, during the Computex conference in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 20, 2025.
Annabelle Chih | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Nvidia shares jumped in premarket trade on Thursday after posting a positive set of earnings, sparking a rally in global semiconductor stocks.
  • Nvidia has been seen by investors as a bellwether for the broader semiconductor industry and artificial intelligence-related stocks.
  • Names including SK Hynix and ASML were trading higher.

Nvidia shares jumped in premarket trading on Thursday after posting a positive set of earnings, sparking a rally in global semiconductor stocks.

Shares of Nvidia were 5.22% higher at 05:06 a.m. ET after the company posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue on Wednesday, even as it took a hit from U.S. semiconductor export restrictions to China.

Nvidia has been seen by investors as a bellwether for the broader semiconductor industry and artificial intelligence-related stocks, with its latest strong numbers sparking a rally among global semiconductor names.

In Japan, Tokyo Electron closed more than 4% higher, while SK Hynix, which is a supplier of high bandwidth memory to Nvidia, was nearly 2% up at the close of markets in South Korea.

In Europe, ASM International, BE Semiconductor Industries and ASML were all in positive territory.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more.

