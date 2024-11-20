Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Nvidia to report third-quarter earnings after the bell

By Kif Leswing,CNBC

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang arrives at the launch of the supercomputer Gefion, at the Vilhelm Lauritzen Terminal in Kastrup, Denmark, Oct. 23, 2024.
Ritzau Scanpix | Mads Claus Rasmussen | Via Reuters
  • Nvidia reports fiscal third-quarter earnings Wednesday after the market closes.

Nvidia reports fiscal third-quarter earnings Wednesday after the market closes.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Here's what Wall Street is looking for, per LSEG consensus estimates:

  • Revenue: $33.16 billion
  • Earnings per share: 75 cents, adjusted

How Nvidia sees the current quarter shaping up is even more important than the results. Investors want to see if the chipmaker can continue to grow at a fierce rate, even as the artificial intelligence boom enters its third year. Wall Street expects Nvidia to forecast 82 cents per share on $37.08 billion in sales.

Much of that future growth will have to come from Blackwell, its next-generation AI chip for data centers currently shipping to customers Microsoft, Google and Oracle.

Analysts will listen carefully to comments from CEO Jensen Huang to hear what he says about the demand for Blackwell. The company could also address reports that some of the systems based on Blackwell chips are experiencing overheating issues.

Money Report

news 31 mins ago

Could Trump reinstate the student debt that Biden forgave? Here's what experts say

news 42 mins ago

Senate Democrats seek evidence from FBI sex-trafficking probe of Trump AG pick Matt Gaetz

In August, Nvidia said it expected about "several billion" in Blackwell sales during the January quarter.

Nvidia stock has nearly tripled since the start of 2024.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The company reported a 122% growth in sales in the most recent quarter, but that was a slowdown from the 262% year-over-year growth it reported in the April quarter and the 265% growth in the January quarter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us