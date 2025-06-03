Nvidia's Jensen Huang says Nintendo Switch 2 has dedicated AI processors

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang detailed the capabilities of Nintendo's new Switch 2 console.

The long-awaited device is set to hit store shelves on June 5 and is priced at $449.99.

Huang said the Switch 2 has dedicated AI processors to "sharpen, animate and enhance gameplay in real time."

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Tuesday talked up the capabilities of Nintendo's new Switch 2, days before the long-awaited console is set to hit store shelves.

In a video posted by Nintendo, Huang called the chip inside the Switch 2 "unlike anything we've built before."

"It brings together three breakthroughs: The most advanced graphics ever in a mobile device, full hardware ray tracing, high dynamic range for brighter highlights and deeper shadows, and an architecture that supports backward compatibility," Huang said.

He added that the console has dedicated artificial intelligence processors to "sharpen, animate and enhance gameplay in real time."

Huang's comments come as Nintendo prepares to release the Switch 2 on Thursday. The Switch 2 is Nintendo's first new console in eight years, and it is expected to be a bigger and faster version of its predecessor. The device costs $449.99.

Huang also paid tribute to the vision of former Nintendo CEO Satoru Iwata, who died before the original Switch was released.

"Switch 2 is more than a new console," Huang said. "It's a new chapter worthy of Iwata-san's vision."

