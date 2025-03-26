Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

OpenAI expects revenue will triple to $12.7 billion this year, source says

By Hayden Field, CNBC

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks at a panel discussion on potentials, perspectives and challenges in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the Technical University (TU) in Berlin on February 7, 2025. 
John Macdougall | Afp | Getty Images
  • OpenAI sees revenue tripling this year to $12.7 billion, CNBC has confirmed.
  • The company is facing increased pressure to live up to its sky-high valuation.
  • As of last month, SoftBank was set to invest $40 billion in OpenAI at a valuation of $260 billion.

OpenAI expects revenue will triple to $12.7 billion in 2025, CNBC has confirmed.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Bloomberg was first to report on the revenue figure, which was confirmed to CNBC by a source familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the number is private.

Microsoft, OpenAI's principal investor and key strategic partner, recorded $13 billion in annual recurring revenue in the fourth quarter, up 175% from a year earlier.

Earlier this week, OpenAI announced some key changes in the C-suite. CEO Sam Altman will shift his focus away from day-to-day operations and focus more on research and product, the company said, while operating chief Brad Lightcap's role will expand to oversee "business and day-to-day operations."

OpenAI is facing increased competition in generative artificial intelligence from other high-value startups such as Anthropic and Perplexity and tech giants including Google and Microsoft.

As of last month, SoftBank was set to invest $40 billion in OpenAI at a $260 billion valuation. Part of the funding is expected to be used for OpenAI's commitment to Stargate, the joint venture between SoftBank, OpenAI and Oracle announced by President Donald Trump.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

There's a reason friends fight on vacation: ‘Friendships rely on a balance of closeness and personal space,' one therapist says

news 2 hours ago

Tesla shares drop on plunging European sales, concerns about Trump's tariffs

On Tuesday, OpenAI announced it would introduce native image generation within ChatGPT. The feature has begun rolling out to ChatGPT PLUS, Pro and Team users, as well as users of ChatGPT's free tier, when they use OpenAI's 4o model. The company said ChatGPT Enterprise and Edu users will soon receive access.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

WATCH: OpenAI expects revenue to triple to $12.7 billion this year

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us