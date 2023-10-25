‘Oppenheimer' helps IMAX swing to a profit in the third quarter

IMAX said major films such as "Oppenheimer" and "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" contributed to its profit in the third quarter.

Revenue also surged more than 50% during the period.

IMAX on Wednesday posted third-quarter earnings showing its second highest-grossing quarter ever at the global box office, led by Universal's "Oppenheimer."

Shares of the company rose slightly.

Here's how the company performed in the third quarter compared to Wall Street estimates:

22 cents vs. 23 cents per share, expected, according to LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv Revenue: $103.9 million vs. $100.7 million, expected, according to LSEG

The movie company reported a net income of $12 million, or 22 cents a share, versus a loss of $9 million, or 16 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue was $103.9 million, up 51% year over year.

Even as entertainment pushes forward into a post-pandemic era, with streaming dominant, IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond said the company's strength shows the theatrical experience is not dead.

"We've really delivered this quarter across every imaginable index, whether it's financial, or whether it's signing, or whether it's our position in the ecosystem, or even in small ways many of you don't see which is in our leverage in the day-to-day business," Gelfond said on an earnings call Wednesday. "I've certainly rarely been as confident as I am today."

Key contributors to the third quarter's growth included Hollywood titles such as "Oppenheimer," which raked in more than $180 million in revenue, along with "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Local language films also contributed to the company's summer success, including Chinese title "Creation of the Gods: Kingdom of Storms" and India's "Jawan."

The quarter was behind only the fourth quarter of 2019, when "Joker" and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" opened, in terms of grosses, IMAX said.

In the third quarter, IMAX also generated 120 new signings for new and upgraded IMAX systems across the world.

"It is truly the best of times at IMAX. The company delivered a record performance in the third quarter," Gelfond said during the call. "We've seen many good quarters, but few have exceeded our expectations like this."

Chief Financial Officer Natasha Fernandes added that the company's operating cash flow is more than three times what it was last year.

Looking to next year, IMAX expects "some movement" due to effects felt from the Hollywood actors' strike, Gelfond said. But the company is optimistic that upcoming titles such as IMAX-shot "Dune: Part 2," now slated for a March 2024 release, combined with this quarter's growth, will anchor the first-quarter box office.

IMAX sees the shifting release dates as an opening for opportunities to show other films, Gelfond said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" on Wednesday morning. But if the strike continues into next year, he said he sees it becoming a "more serious issue" — though he expects the dust to settle soon.

"It all depends on when it gets resolved. In the first half of the year, there's a lot of content that's pretty much locked. It's the second-half things that need to be reshot and obviously, you need the actors for promotion, so I think if it settles in the next month or so, it'll be OK," he said.

The company is also expecting great success from a new era of concert films, spearheaded by "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," which has racked up big grosses, and "Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce," which is due in December.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC, also owns Universal Pictures, which released "Oppenheimer."



