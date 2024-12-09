Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Oracle shares slide on earnings and revenue miss

By Jonathan Vanian,CNBC

Oracle chairman and chief technology officer Larry Ellison speaks at the Oracle OpenWorld conference in San Francisco on Sept. 16, 2019.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • Oracle missed on the top and bottom lines for the latest quarter.
  • The company's second-quarter sales grew 9% year over year.
  • Oracle shares are up more than 80% this year, on pace for their best annual performance since 1999.


Oracle shares slid 7% in extended trading on Monday after the database software company reported fiscal second-quarter results that fell short of analysts' estimates.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Here is how Oracle did compared to LSEG consensus:

  • Earnings per share: $1.47 adjusted vs. $1.48 expected
  • Revenue: $14.06 billion vs. $14.1 billion expected

Oracle's second-quarter sales grew 9% year over year.

Net income increased 26% to $3.15 billion, or $1.10 a share, from $2.5 billion, or 89 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue in Oracle's cloud services business jumped 12% from a year earlier to $10.81 billion, accounting for 77% of total revenue.

Oracle's biggest growth engine has been cloud infrastructure, where it's competing with Amazon, Microsoft and Google as businesses move workloads out of their own data centers.

The business is booming due to soaring demand for computing power that can handle artificial intelligence projects. Oracle said revenue in its cloud infrastructure unit soared 52% from a year earlier to $2.4 billion.

Oracle said that it just signed an agreement with Meta, allowing the social media company to use its infrastructure to help with various projects related to the Llama family of large language models.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Amazon is bringing Intuit QuickBooks software to its millions of third-party sellers

news 1 hour ago

From ‘Fortnite' to ‘Hogwarts Legacy': One university fuels Utah's $2 billion video game industry

"Oracle Cloud Infrastructure trains several of the world's most important generative AI models because we are faster and less expensive than other clouds," Oracle founder Larry Ellison said in a statement.

In September, Oracle it raised its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $66 billion, which was about $1.5 billion more than what analysts projected. During that month, Oracle also announced that its cloud unit would start taking customer orders for so-called computing clusters derived from over 131,000 Nvidia "Blackwell" graphics processing units, used for AI-model training and related tasks.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

As of Monday's close, the stock is up more than 80% this year, headed for its best annual performance since 1999.

WATCH: Final trades: Oracle, Vertiv Holdings and GSK

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us