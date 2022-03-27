Oscars Updates: Beyonce Kicks Off the Ceremony After ‘Dune' Wins 4 Early Awards

This is CNBC's live blog covering the 94th annual Academy Awards. Please check back for updates throughout the evening.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is hoping that movie lovers will unite and spark an uptick in ratings for the 94th Academy Awards.

With the diversity in this year's crop of Oscar nominees, audiences are likely to see a number of milestones set, including the first queer black woman to win an acting award and a streaming service taking home the trophy for Best Picture.

The academy has often been criticized for a lack of diversity in its nominations, but in recent years, the nominees have been a celebration of inclusivity. And while there are some clear front-runners for the 94th annual Academy Awards, there's still room for underdogs to snag an upset in several categories.

There's also plenty of controversy, too. This year, the show has come under fire for its decision to present some awards before the live broadcast begins and then edit those winners into the show later.

The trio of Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes assumed hosting duties during Sunday's ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. For the last three years, the show has not had a host.

Here is the running list of winners:

Best Film Editing: "Dune"

Best Score: "Dune"

Best Sound: "Dune"

Best Production Design: "Dune"

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Best: Documentary (Short Subject): "The Queen of Basketball."

Best Short (Animated): "The Windshield Wiper."

Best Short Film (Live Action): "The Long Goodbye."

Beyonce opens things with a strong serve

Beyonce and a slew of dancers decked out in tennis ball green, matching their stage, kicked off the Oscars with the kind of stardom the Academy is hoping keeps viewers glued to the screen.

The R&B icon performed her nominated song from "King Richard," "Be Alive."

Breaking records before the ceremony starts

Heading into Sunday's ceremony, Steven Spielberg has already become the first director to be nominated across six decades, earning nods for "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" in the '70s, "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" in the '80s, "Schindler's List" and "Saving Private Ryan" in the '90s, "Munich" in the '00s, "Lincoln" in the '10s and now "West Side Story."

Kenneth Branagh also made history during last month's nominations, having garnered seven nominations in seven different categories throughout his career. His film "Belfast" earned him a best director nomination as well as one for Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture.

A dubious distinction for 'Dune'

"Dune," the first part of Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of the supposedly unadaptable science fiction epic, is by far the highest grossing of the 10 nominees for Best Picture.

And yet it will probably win most of its Oscars without anyone watching, as the Academy and ABC, in a bid for higher ratings, opted to reveal winners in eight categories before the broadcast. "Dune" won for best score, production design, sound and film editing.

"Dune" made over $108 million domestically, which is even more impressive when you consider that it was released on HBO Max the same day as its theatrical release. The next highest-grossing film on the list is Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story," at more than $38 million in North America. And that film was written off as a bomb.

So much for playing to the audience, huh?

Jane Campion could win three Oscars

Jane Campion is already the first women to be nominated in the directing category twice, but has a chance to be the first woman to win best picture, best director and best adapted screenplay.

She won the award for best original screenplay for "The Piano" in 1994 and could be the first woman to win in both screenplay categories if she takes home the trophy for best adapted screenplay on Sunday.

Academy doles out eight awards before live broadcast

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences came under fire this year for its decision to present eight awards before the live broadcast begins and then edit those winners into the show later.

The Academy tweeted out those winners prior to the show:

"Dune" won for best production design, best film editing, best original score and best sound. "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" won the Academy Award for best makeup and hairstyling.

Additionally, the Oscar for best live action short film was awarded to "The Long Goodbye," best animated short went to "The Windshield Wiper," and best documentary short subject went to "The Queen of Basketball."

A tight race for Best Supporting Actor

The best supporting actor category is a tight race coming into Sunday's ceremony. Ciaran Hinds ("Belfast"), Troy Kotsur ("CODA") and Kodi Smit-McPhee ("The Power of the Dog") appear to be the three front-runners.

If Kotsur takes home the prize, he will be the first deaf actor to ever win an Academy Award and the second deaf person to take home the trophy in an acting category. His co-star Marlee Matlin won for 1986's "Children of a Lesser God".

If Smit-McPhee wins, he will be the second-youngest actor to take home the prize. Timothy Hutton won the best supporting actor category at the age of 18 for 1980's "Ordinary People." Smit-McPhee is 25.

Academy gives land acknowledgement recognizing indigenous peoples

On the red carpet Sunday night, the Academy paid respect to the indigenous peoples whose ancestral lands are the current site of the Dolby Theatre.

A land acknowledgment is a formal statement recognizing the indigenous peoples of a region as the original stewards of the land.

"The Academy pays respect to the Tongva people as well as the Tataviam and the Chumash people, the original caretakers of the water and land where many of us in the film community live and work," said Bird Runningwater, Chair of the Academy's Indigenous Alliance and Academy member, who belongs to the Cheyenne and Mescalero Apache Tribes.

"As we honor this year's best stories in the film, let's also celebrate the original storytellers, the indigenous peoples of this region," he added.

An EGOT title looms for Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda won't be in attendance during Sunday's Academy Award ceremony. The multi-hyphenate writer, director, composer and actor could become the 17th person to complete an "EGOT" sweep — winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards — if he picks up the trophy for Best Original Song. Miranda has already won two Emmys, three Grammys and three Tony awards.

He was last nominated for an Oscar five years ago for "How Far I'll Go" from Disney's "Moana." He lost to "City of Stars" from "La La Land."

Ariana DeBose poised to make history

If Ariana DeBose takes home the best supporting actress award on Sunday, as many assume she will, she will become the first queer woman of color to win an acting Oscar.

She would also be the second Latina to win, following co-star Rita Moreno, who won for the same role in the 1961 version of "West Side Story."

There have only been two other instances in Academy history where actors won Oscars for playing the same character. Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro both earned awards for portraying Don Vito Corleone in the first two "Godfather" movies, and Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix both won for their take on the Joker.

Can a streaming service win best picture?

The front-runner for this year's Best Picture is Netflix's "Power of the Dog." If the Jane Campion-directed film earns the top prize of the night, it will become the first film produced by a streaming service to win the Best Picture award.

Also in contention is Apple's "CODA," another favorite among handicappers and Oscar watchers.

In the last decade, streaming services have become more competitive at the Academy Awards, going beyond just securing nominations to earning winning top awards. Netflix's "Roma" garnered three wins in 2019, taking home awards for cinematography, directing and best foreign film.

Here's the full list of Best Picture nominees:

"Belfast"

"CODA"

"Don't Look Up"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"

