Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Party City Files for Bankruptcy to Restructure Piling Debt

By Melissa Repko,CNBC and Gabrielle Fonrouge,CNBC

Bloomberg
  • Party City and some of its U.S. units have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
  • The retailer is looking to restructure its debt and better compete for sales as consumers' wallets get hit by inflation.
  • Party City tapped retail consultants AlixPartners in November as its financial advisor.

Party City and some of its U.S. units have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, as the retailer looks to restructure its debt and better compete for sales as consumers' wallets get hit by inflation.

The company struck an agreement on Tuesday to reduce its debt, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The retailer is asking the courts to grant "first day" relief, which will allow them to keep their doors open and pay vendors and their employees, court records state.

The filing comes as consumers fall under pressure and the retailer's debt continues to weigh on the business. Comparable sales fell by 3.2% year over year in the most recent fiscal quarter, ended Sept. 30.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Key Halloween sales came in on the lower end of the company's expectations and Party City's CEO Brad Weston noted during an earnings call a more challenging economic environment was keeping shoppers from spending as freely on celebrations.

To manage through the tougher period, Weston told investors in November that Party City would work to cut costs by $30 million. He said that would include reducing its corporate workforce by 19%.

Party City tapped retail consultants AlixPartners in November as its financial advisor. In January, David Orlofsky, a managing director at the firm, became its chief restructuring officer.

Money Report

news 10 mins ago

Microsoft Is Laying Off 10,000 Employees

news 11 mins ago

Gun Companies Reckon With Declining Demand After Pandemic Surge

Shares of Party City were up 10% and halted in premarket trading on Wednesday. As of Tuesday's close, shares traded for just 37 cents and the company's market value was about $42 million.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Businessnews
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us