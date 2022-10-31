Paul Pelosi Attacker DePape Was Prepared to Kidnap and Injure House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Federal Complaint Charges

The Justice Department filed two federal criminal charges against David DePape, who is accused of viciously attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

DePape was charged with attempted kidnapping, and with retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member.

DePape was arrested by San Francisco Police on Friday after he was found at the Pelosi home, where he hit the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

The California man accused of viciously attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer was prepared to kidnap and break the kneecaps of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when he invaded the couple's San Francisco home, federal prosecutors revealed in a new criminal complaint Monday.

David DePape, 42, was charged with the federal crimes of attempted kidnapping of a federal official, and assaulting an immediate family member of a United States official with the intent to retaliate against the official.

DePape already was facing state charges of attempted murder and other felonies in the early Friday morning attack on the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi.

The new federal complaint says that evidence shows DePape "was prepared to detain and injure Speaker Pelosi when he entered the Pelosi residence."

Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, as House speaker is second in the line of presidential succession. She was not at home during Friday's incident when DePape arrived toting zip ties, tape, rope, and at least one hammer, authorities said.

During an interview with San Francisco Police after his arrest, DePape "stated that he was going to hold Nancy hostage and talk to her," the complaint said.

"If Nancy were to tell DePape the 'truth,' he would let her go, and if she 'lied,' he was going to break 'her kneecaps,' " according to the complaint. "DePape was certain that Nancy would not have told the 'truth.'

"In the course of the interview, DePape articulated he viewed Nancy as the 'leader of the pack' of lies told by the Democratic Party," the complaint said.

"DePape also later explained that by breaking Nancy's kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions."

The complaint said that the suspect "also explained generally that he wanted to use Nancy to lure another individual to DePape." That other person is not identified in the complaint.

The charging document says DePape admitted breaking into the house through a glass door in the back, using the hammer he had brought with him.

Paul "Pelosi was asleep when DePape came into Pelosi's bedroom and stated he wanted to talk to 'Nancy,' " the complaint said , noting that the suspect later told police that Pelosi appeared surprised when he showed up and announced, "he was looking for Nancy."

"When Pelosi told him that Nancy was not there, DePape stated that he would sit and wait," and DePape reiterated that after Pelosi said the speaker would not be home for several days, the complaint said.

DePape was arrested Friday morning by San Francisco Police after officers found at the home struggling with Paul Pelosi over a hammer.

"Pelosi greeted the officers. The officers asked them what was going on. DePape responded that everything was good," the federal complaint said. "Officers then asked Pelosi and DePaper to drop the hammer."

When officers ordered the men to drop the hammer, DePape gained control of it, and hit Pelosi in the head, knocking him out, authorities said.

Police found a roll of tape, white rope, a second hammer, a pair of rubber and cloth gloves, and zip ties from the crime scene, the Justice Department noted in a press release Monday. Some of those zip ties were in Paul Pelosi's bedroom.

DePape faces a maximum possible prison term of 30 years if convicted of the federal assault charge, and a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted of attempted kidnapping.

Pelosi remained in the intensive care unit at a San Francisco hospital, surrounded by family members, on Monday morning, sources told NBC.

Law enforcement officials including FBI agents on Sunday obtained Pelosi's account of the home invasion, a source with knowledge of the investigation told NBC.

Pelosi told police he had been asleep when DePape, whom he did not know, entered his bedroom looking for Nancy Pelosi, authorities said.

Pelosi had all of his cognitive functions and seemed to recall everything about the incident, the source said.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.