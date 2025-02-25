PayPal lays out strategy for Venmo to reach $2 billion in revenue in 2027

PayPal is positioning Venmo as the "go-to money movement app" by driving in-store and online spending, boosting merchant adoption, and keeping more funds on the platform.

Facing competitors like Cash App, Zelle, and Apple Pay, PayPal is focused on expanding Venmo’s role in digital commerce.

PayPal’s stock surged 40% in 2024, but they've dipped this year as the company faces increased pressure on its turnaround effort.

At PayPal's first investor day in four years, CEO Alex Chriss will deliver a clear message to shareholders: Venmo isn't just an easy way to split the dinner tab.

Chriss, who took the helm in September 2023, is trying to spur a turnaround at the payments company, and Venmo is a key part of his effort. The company told investors in New York on Tuesday that Venmo can top $2 billion in revenue by 2027. The last time PayPal provided an annual revenue figure for Venmo was 2021, when it was about $900 million.

For Chriss, Venmo expansion is all part of a broader push to restore consistent, profitable growth after years of turbulence that saw the company's market cap dwindle by more than 80% from mid-2021 through late 2023.

With 90 million U.S. users, Venmo has been a cultural staple for years and has become a verb that's synonymous with sending money to a friend or family member. But monetization has remained a challenge because those transactions generate little revenue.

Meanwhile, competitors like Block's Cash App, Zelle, and Apple Pay have been gaining ground, offering simple bank integrations and an expanded range of financial services. On Tuesday, PayPal is outlining its strategy to deepen user engagement and position Venmo as the default app not just for peer-to-peer transactions, but for spending, saving, and becoming what the company is calling the "go-to money movement app."

That includes more focus on its debit cart, encouraging in-store purchases, getting more merchants to use "Pay With Venmo," and rolling out features designed to keep funds within the app. Ultimately, greater business use means higher transaction volume and more profit. And for consumers, offering them increased value within the app raises the likelihood they'll use Venmo to pay at checkout and to keep higher balances in their account.

The company has already been headed down that path. Monetized monthly active users increased 24% in 2024, and the company expects mid-single-digit annual growth in Venmo's user base through 2027. Over that stretch, Venmo debit card total payment volume is projected to rise at a more than 20% compounded annual growth rate, while "Pay With Venmo" is projected to expand at double that rate.

Chriss has prioritized transaction margin dollars, reversing a decline that saw margins contract in 2022 and 2023 before rebounding in 2024. At investor day, he's outlining long-term financial targets, including high single-digit growth in transaction margin dollars and per share earnings growth in the low teens by 2027.

To push Venmo beyond the consumer market and into the world of business transactions, PayPal has partnered with companies including DoorDash, Starbucks, and Ticketmaster. In its fourth-quarter earnings report earlier this month, PayPal said the number of merchants using Pay with Venmo increased 50% from a year earlier.

The company said Instacart and MoonPay joined as partners in the latest quarter and that JetBlue became the first airline to allow use of Venmo for booking flights.

"While we are still early in monetizing Venmo, we have a proven playbook that is resonating with customers," Chriss said on the earnings call. "This gives us confidence as we move to 2025 and beyond."

