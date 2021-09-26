Money Report

Pelosi Says Infrastructure Bill Will Pass This Week, But the Vote May Be Delayed

By Jessica Bursztynsky, CNBC

Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters
  • U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi reiterated Sunday that she expects the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill to pass this week.
  • Voting may be pushed back from its original Monday timeline, however.
  • President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill may also be smaller than expected, Pelosi said.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi reiterated Sunday that she expects the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill to pass this week, but voting on the legislation may be pushed back from its original Monday timeline.

"Let me just say that we're going to pass the bill this week," Pelosi said on ABC's "This Week." "I'm never bringing a bill to the floor that doesn't have the votes. You cannot choose the date. You have to go when you have the votes in a reasonable time, and we will."

Pelosi had promised a vote on the infrastructure bill on or before September 27. The Senate has already passed the measure.

"It may be tomorrow, if we have the votes," she added.

The speaker added she's working to build a consensus on President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill.

The House Budget Committee on Saturday voted to pass the bill and send it to the House floor. Moderate and progressive Democrats have clashed over the size and scope of the package, but Pelosi said Sunday it "seems self-evident" the bill's price tag will drop.

"Everybody, overwhelmingly, and I think even those who want a smaller number, support the vision of the president," she added.

