Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Tests Positive for Covid and Is Isolating at Home

Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania said Wednesday that he tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolating at his home.

Wolf, 72, in a statement from his office said he is "feeling well" and has experienced no symptoms of the virus since testing positive a day earlier.

The Democratic governor's wife, first lady Frances Wolf, is quarantining at home with him as they await the results of her own Covid test, the statement said.

"I am continuing to serve the commonwealth and performing all of my duties remotely, as many are doing during the pandemic," Wolf said in the statement.

"As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee," Wolf said, "but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease and so I ask all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible, socially distance yourself from those not in your household, and, most of all, take care of each other and stay safe."

Pennsylvania recorded more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and is currently treating 5,561 patients hospitalized with the virus.

More than 287,000 people in the U.S. overall have died from Covid-19 during the pandemic, and more than 15 million cases have been reported, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.