politics

Pentagon Sends Nearly 400,000 Pounds of Thanksgiving Dinner to U.S. Troops Around the World

By Amanda Macias, CNBC

Department of Defense
  • Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and amid a backdrop of global supply chain woes, the Pentagon sent nearly 60,000 pounds of roasted turkey to American troops stationed on U.S. military installations around the world.
  • Despite supply chain problems, the Pentagon does not expect delays or disruptions to this year's Thanksgiving dinner for troops serving on installations and ships around the world.

WASHINGTON – Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and amid a backdrop of global supply chain woes, the Pentagon sent nearly 60,000 pounds of roasted turkey to American troops stationed on U.S. military installations around the world.

Last year, in order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, holiday meals were switched to a grab-and-go takeout style instead of large group gatherings in dining facilities. The Pentagon does not expect delays or disruptions to this year's Thanksgiving dinner despite supply chain problems.

"The holiday meal should look more normal this year, with in-person dining returning in many locations," said Defense Logistics Agency troop support commander Army Brig. Gen. Eric Shirley.

The Defense Logistics Agency, or DLA, coordinates the Pentagon's colossal combat supply chain. In addition, DLA oversees the delivery of traditional holiday meals to U.S. troops. Shirley said logistics to deliver the holiday meals start in March.

In all, the DLA delivered more than 390,000 pounds of traditional Thanksgiving food, such as ham and sweet potatoes, to service members on ships and installations throughout the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Korea, Guam and Honduras, as well as other locations.

This year, service members around the world received an estimated:

  • 5,706 whole turkeys
  • 59,666 pounds of roasted turkeys
  • 99,187 pounds of beef
  • 51,994 pounds of ham
  • 43,767 pounds of shrimp
  • 38,400 pounds of sweet potatoes
  • 68,465 pounds of pies and cakes
  • 23,461 gallons of eggnog

"Thanksgiving is one of the most important meals we work on all year," said Col. Larry Dean, director of the subsistence supply chain at DLA Troop Support. "It means so much to have that taste of home on Thanksgiving when you can't be there," he added.

