People are cooking at home at the highest levels since start of pandemic, according to Campbell's

By Alex Harring, CNBC

A worker arranges cans of Campbell’s soup on a supermarket shelf in San Rafael, California.
Getty Images
  • Campell's reported the highest rate of consumers cooking at home since early 2020, when the pandemic was first taking hold.
  • This comes as President Donald Trump's tariffs raise fears of a recession and weigh on consumer sentiment.

Campbell's has seen customers prepare their own meals at the highest rate in about half a decade, offering the latest sign of everyday people tightening their wallets amid economic concerns.

"Consumers are cooking at home at the highest levels since early 2020," Campbell's CEO Mick Beekhuizen said Monday, adding that consumption has increased among all income brackets in the meals and beverages category.

Beekhuizen drew parallels between today and the time when Americans were facing the early stages of what would become a global pandemic. It was a period of broad economic uncertainty as the Covid virus affected every aspect of everyday life and caused massive shakeups in spending and employments trends.

The trends seen by the Pepperidge Farm and V-8 maker comes as Wall Street and economists wonder what's next for the U.S. economy after President Donald Trump's tariff policy raised recession fears and battered consumer sentiment.

Rao's sauces are displayed along a grocery store's shelves in New York on Aug. 7, 2023.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
Rao's sauces are displayed along a grocery store's shelves in New York on Aug. 7, 2023.

More meals at home could mean people are eating out less, showing Americans tightening their belts. That can spell bad news for gross domestic product, two thirds of which relies on consumer spending. A recession is commonly defined as two straight quarters of the GDP shrinking.

It can also underscore the souring outlook of everyday Americans on the national economy. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index last month fell to one of its lowest levels on record.

Campbell's remarks came after the soup maker beat Wall Street expectations in its fiscal third quarter. The Goldfish and Rao's parent earned 73 cents per share, excluding one-time items, on $2.48 billion in revenue, while analysts polled by FactSet anticipated 65 cents and $2.43 billion, respectively.

Shares added 0.6% in Monday's. Despite that gain, the stock has tumbled more than 18% in 2025.

