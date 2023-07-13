PepsiCo Beats Earnings Estimates, Raises Full-Year Outlook Even as Higher Prices Hurt Demand

PepsiCo beat second-quarter earnings and revenue estimates.

The beverage giant also raised its full-year outlook.

Higher prices hurt the company's volume.

Shares climbed in premarket trading.

PepsiCo on Thursday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations, despite falling demand for its drinks and food.

The beverage giant also raised its full-year outlook for the second consecutive quarter.

Shares of the company rose more than 2% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $2.09 adjusted vs. $1.96 expected

Revenue: $22.32 billion vs. $21.73 billion expected

For 2023, Pepsi now expects 10% organic revenue growth, up from its prior forecast of 8%. The company also hiked its core constant currency earnings outlook to 12% growth from its previous expectation of 9%.

Pepsi reported second-quarter net income attributable to the company of $2.75 billion, or $1.99 per share, up from $1.43 billion, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the beverage giant earned $2.09 per share.

Net sales rose 10.4% to $22.32 billion. The company's organic revenue, which strips out the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, rose 13% in the quarter.

But the company's volume fell as higher prices for its snacks and drinks hurt demand. Volume, which excludes pricing and currency fluctuations, dropped 3% for Pepsi's food divisions and 1% for its beverages.

Quaker Foods North America's volume shrank 5%, and Pepsi's North American beverage unit reported volume fell 4.5% in the quarter.

However, Frito-Lay North America was one bright spot, reporting 1% volume growth.

The company said brands like Doritos and Ruffles saw double-digit revenue growth. Pepsi has been introducing new packaging sizing, adding its Flamin' Hot flavor to brands across the division and launching Frito-Lay Minis to keep its snacking sales high.

Pepsi's spending on advertising and marketing across its portfolio rose by double digits during the quarter.