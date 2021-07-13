PepsiCo Raises Forecast After Earnings Crush Estimates, Fueled by Returning Restaurant Demand

Net sales surged 20.5% year over year to $19.22 billion, topping expectations of $17.96 billion.

Pepsi is seeing a return of demand for its drinks from restaurants and other food-service customers.

PepsiCo on Tuesday reported that its quarterly revenue rose more than 20% from a year earlier as restaurant demand for its drinks returned, fueling an earnings beat.

The company also raised its outlook for its full-year adjusted earnings per share growth.

Shares of the company rose as much as 2% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported for the fiscal second quarter compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $1.72 adjusted vs. $1.53 expected

Revenue: $19.22 billion vs. $17.96 billion expected

Pepsi reported net income of $2.36 billion, or $1.70 per share, up from $1.65 billion, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.72 per share, beating the $1.53 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Net sales surged 20.5% year over year to $19.22 billion, topping expectations of $17.96 billion. Organic revenue, which strips out the impact of foreign currency, acquisitions and divestitures, rose 12.8%.

The company's North American beverage business reported organic revenue growth of 21%, the highest of all of Pepsi's divisions during the quarter. Volume for its drinks soared 15%, and food service revenue, which includes sales to restaurants, stadiums and college campuses, doubled during the quarter. A year prior, the division's organic revenue fell 7%.

Frito-Lay North America, which includes brands like Doritos and Cheetos, saw organic revenue growth of 6%. Convenience stores and food service channels helped boost sales as consumers became more mobile. The segment has seen strong sales throughout the pandemic. A year earlier, it reported organic growth of 6%.

The Quaker Foods North America business was the only division to report sinking organic revenue. Its volume fell 21%, pushing organic revenue down by 14%. The same time a year ago, the segment saw organic sales surge 23% as consumers ate more breakfast at home, fueling demand for its maple syrup and oatmeal. Pepsi said that the division's organic revenue was up 9% on a two-year basis. Prior to the pandemic, it was the weakest part of Pepsi's business.

On the heels of such a strong quarter, the company said it now expects 11% growth in constant currency earnings per share, up from its prior forecast of high-single digit growth. The forecast implies core earnings per share of $6.20 for 2021. Analysts were expecting full-year earnings growth of 7.2%.

Pepsi also narrowed its forecast for 2021 organic revenue growth from mid-single digits to 6%.

The company also said it is expanding the duration and scope of its five-year productivity program. Through 2026, it now expects to deliver at least $1 billion in annual savings.