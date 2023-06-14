Petco Collaborates With Snoop Dogg in New Pet-Care Campaign

Petco on Wednesday announced a pet-care collaboration with rapper Snoop Dogg.

Petco has partnered with hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg for a new pet-care campaign, the company said Wednesday.

The collaboration features Petco Picks by Snoop, which include toys, treats and grooming supplies, and offers social content showcasing behind-the-scenes footage of Snoop Dogg with pets, including his reflections on being a devoted dog owner, Petco said in a press release.

"My pets gotta look good, feel good, smell good," Snoop Dogg said.

The campaign's first ad showcases Snoop Dogg as the human form of a Doberman Pinscher, a nod to the rapper's 1993 hit "Who Am I? (What's My Name)?" from his debut album "Doggystyle."

In 2022, American pet owners spent about $136.8 billion on their furry friends, a 13.2% increase from the previous year, according to an American Pet Products Association survey.

"We recognize that pet parents want to get the most for their dollars and are seeking compelling deals for high-quality products wherever they can," said Katie Nauman, Petco's chief marketing officer, in a news release.

Americans continue to spend money on pets, even during periods of financial constraint, Petco CEO Ron Coughlin said last year.

The cost for pet services, including veterinary care, was up 10.6% year over year in May, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Pet food costs were up 13.8% during the same period, the department said.

Shares of Petco are down about 9% year to date, lagging competitor Chewy, whose shares are up about 6% so far this year.

Petco relaunched its Vital Care membership program in March 2022 as part of a push to be more competitive in the pet-care market. The company said in an email that the program provides savings and additional benefits for consumers.