Waltz used Signal-like app at White House day before ouster as national security advisor

Mike Waltz appears to be communicating with other Trump officials via a version of Signal a day before he was removed as White House national security advisor.

A photo from a Cabinet meeting Wednesday shows Waltz had Signal threads with a user named JD Vance and others who appeared to be Marco Rubio, Tulsi Gabbard and Steve Witkoff.

President Donald Trump said he would nominate Waltz as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Former White House national security advisor Mike Waltz and other Trump officials appear to be communicating on a modified version of Signal, despite President Donald Trump discouraging use of the messaging app in the wake of the leak controversy dubbed "Signalgate."

A photo taken by Reuters' Evelyn Hockstein during a Cabinet meeting Wednesday shows Waltz holding his phone below the table, with the encrypted-texting app open and visible.

It also shows Waltz in active conversation with at least six other users, including one identified as "JD Vance" — the vice president.

Other users' names in the photo are partially obscured by Waltz's hand, but appear to be Secretary of State Marco Rubio, director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy to the Middle East and his de facto Russia-Ukraine negotiator.

Timestamps visible on the threads indicate they were active as recently as Tuesday or the morning of Wednesday, the day of the Cabinet meeting.

Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters

Asked for comment, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly told CNBC, "As we have said many times, Signal is an approved app for government use and is loaded on government phones."

White House communications director Steven Cheung echoed that statement on X: "Signal is an approved app that is loaded onto our government phones. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

But the app Waltz was using to speak with other officials appeared to be a version of Signal with modifications.

The PIN verification message visible in Hockstein's photo is different than what normally appears on the Signal app. The altered PIN message suggests Waltz is using software from a company called TeleMessage, which adds an archiving capability to cloned versions of messaging apps, the tech news site 404 Media first reported.

TeleMessage is known in software engineering terms as a "fork" of Signal, meaning it copies parts of the app and makes adjustments to other parts of its code, NBC News reported.

TeleMessage markets itself as a way for government agencies and businesses to adhere to records retention laws by instantly making backup copies of chats. That feature could address one facet of the Signalgate controversy, which involved questions about whether officials' private chats were being deleted.

But 404 Media also reported that TeleMessage could undermine Signal's end-to-end encryption — which protects the privacy of messages — because "the messages can be later retrieved after being stored somewhere else."

A Signal spokesperson told NBC, "We cannot guarantee the privacy or security properties of unofficial versions of Signal."

TeleMessage was founded in 1999 in Israel and maintains an office there, according to NBC. Its co-founder and current CEO, Guy Levit, previously served as "head of the planning and development of one of the [Israel Defense Forces'] Intelligence elite technical units," according to TeleMessage's website.

TeleMessage was acquired last year by the Oregon-based company Smarsh. Tom Padgett, Smarsh's president for enterprise business, told NBC in an interview, "We merely help our customers adhere to regulations."

Padgett also declined to say whether the photo taken Wednesday showed Waltz using TeleMessage. "I can neither confirm nor deny. And I know you understand that," he told NBC.

The White House and Signal did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment on the reporting.

The use of Signal by top Trump administration officials — including Waltz — earlier this year to discuss pending military strikes triggered one of the biggest controversies so far in Trump's second term.

In mid-March, Waltz was part of a thread with Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and others in which the group discussed forthcoming airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

Waltz inadvertently added Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor in chief of The Atlantic, to the thread.

Goldberg reported that the app was used to discuss the sensitive military information, sparking calls from Democrats for Waltz and Hegseth to resign.

Trump publicly defended Waltz, and his administration sought to justify their actions by claiming that none of the information discussed on the threat was classified.

The Atlantic responded by publishing the entire text thread, prompting retired and current military officers to question how that information could be considered unclassified.

The Pentagon's internal watchdog has opened an investigation into Hegseth over his use of what it called a "commercial messaging application for official business."

In an interview with The Atlantic published two days before Wednesday's Cabinet meeting, Trump was asked if he had learned any policy lesson from the Signalgate scandal.

"I think we learned: Maybe don't use Signal, okay?" Trump said.

"If you want to know the truth. I would frankly tell these people not to use Signal, although it's been used by a lot of people," he said in the interview, which was conducted last Thursday. "But, whatever it is, whoever has it, whoever owns it, I wouldn't want to use it."

Trump said he does not use Signal himself.

Reuters' photo drew attention on social media on Thursday afternoon, hours after Trump announced his plan to nominate Waltz to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

The announcement confirmed earlier reports that Waltz would soon be leaving his role as national security advisor, marking the first big staffing shake-up of Trump's second term in office.

Rubio will serve as interim national security advisor until that post is filled, Trump said on Truth Social.

"I'm deeply honored to continue my service to President Trump and our great nation," Waltz wrote on X later Thursday.

Update: This story was updated to include subsequent reporting about the modified version of Signal that Waltz appeared to be using in the photo.