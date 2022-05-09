Photos Show Russia's Massive ‘Victory Day' Parade in Moscow

Kirill Kudryavtsev | Afp | Getty Images

Russia held its "Victory Day" military parade on Monday to mark the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

Over 65,000 people were expected to take part with 2,400 armament and material units.

The parade this year comes against the backdrop of Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, which has seen thousands killed and caused more than 5 million people to flee the country.

The invasion has prompted international condemnation and swathes of wide-ranging economic sanctions on the country's key sectors, companies and individuals connected to the Kremlin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks

Mikhail Metzel | Afp | Getty Images

People gather to watch the military parade in Moscow

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Russian servicewomen march on Red Square

Russian servicemen ride military vehicles

Alexander Nemenov | Afp | Getty Images

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launcher on parade

Alexander Nemenov | Afp | Getty Images

Russian servicemen march across the square

Kirill Kudryavtsev | Afp | Getty Images

Veterans and guests attend the Victory Day parade

Kirill Kudryavtsev | Afp | Getty Images

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrives

Alexander Nemenov | Afp | Getty Images

Speaker of Russia's lower house, Vyachslav Volodin, and Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova arrive to watch the military parade