Photos: Tech CEOs mingle with Trump and Saudi Crown Prince at investment forum in Riyadh

Global political and business leaders gathered in Riyadh Tuesday for the Saudi Arabia Investment Forum, discussing the artificial intelligence boom and global trade.

President Donald Trump met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as several deals were announced between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia is investing $600 billion in the U.S., a package that the White House said would boost "energy security, defense industry, technology leadership, and access to global infrastructure and critical minerals."

The White House also touted a nearly $142 billion deal to provide Saudi Arabia with weapons and services from U.S. defense firms.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced a deal to provide the kingdom its high-end AI Blackwell chips.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon CEO Andy Jassy were among the attendees, as well as other high-profile executives and power players like OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Alphabet President Ruth Porat, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, Palantir CEO Alex Karp and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon.

