Picklr, the world's largest pickleball franchise, to open 20 clubs in Japan

The Picklr, a network of indoor pickleball clubs, will open 20 new locations in the Japanese market over the next five years, the company said on Thursday. The expansion will take place through a strategic partnership with Nippon Pickleball Holdings, Japan's leading pickleball company.

The Picklr CEO Jorge Barragan has taken on an aggressive growth strategy as the sport has seen exponential growth. Pickleball saw a 223% jump in participation over a three-year span, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, making it the "fastest-growing" sport for several years running.

There are more than 20 million pickleball players in the U.S., according to the SFIA.

The Picklr currently operates 40 locations in the United States and Canada. It expects that number to grow to 80 clubs by the end of the year. Barragan said in total, the company has sold more than 500 franchises in the U.S., Canada and Japan that are slated to open over the next 5 years.

The clubs offer court reservations and host clinics, leagues, tournaments and private events. The business is run as a membership model, with most clubs averaging between 500 and 700 members, The Picklr said.

Barragan told CNBC that he believes Japan will serve as a launching pad for the broader Asia market.

"For us, it was important to go to a country that was ready and primed to be ready to accept the growth of The Pickler, especially like a country like Japan that focuses primarily on health and community, but they have a love for racket sports," Barragan said.

The first Japanese Picklr facility is slated to open in the Tokyo metro area, followed by additional locations throughout the country. The facilities will be located in retail, office and light-industrial buildings.

Barragan said he doesn't see the pickleball trend letting up anytime soon. He said he's still fielding more than 220 leads monthly, many of those international.

"We keep waiting for the day where the leads are going to taper off or go down," he said. "We still haven't seen that dip."

The professional pickleball leagues are also looking for international growth. In July, the United Pickleball Association announced plans to expand its tour to include events in Australia, India, Canada, Asia and Europe.

"I think different parts of the world are starting to get the pickleball bug and they're starting to experience what we experienced four years ago when we started the business," Barragan said.