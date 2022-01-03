Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Planet Fitness CEO Says Gym Visits Are Holding Up Against the Omicron Variant

By Lauren Thomas, CNBC

Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images
  • Planet Fitness is seeing gym visits and membership growth hold up against the Covid omicron variant.
  • Instead, CEO Chris Rondeau told CNBC that people walking into Planet Fitness' gyms are working out more than they have in the past.
  • U.S. gym visits for the month of October were down just 8% from 2019 pre-pandemic levels, according to tracking data from investment firm Jefferies.
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Planet Fitness is seeing gym visits and membership growth hold up against the Covid omicron variant, according to the chain's chief executive officer, Chris Rondeau.

"Before there was a vaccine, we did see a pullback on joins and workouts and cancellation spiking," Rondeau said in an interview Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Money Report

Business 11 mins ago

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

United States 58 mins ago

Apple Stock Will Continue to Grow Faster Than the Economy, Investor Says

"During the delta variant and omicron, we're not seeing that pullback. ... We're not seeing members slowing to come in. We're not seeing joins slowing. We're not seeing cancelations rising," the CEO said.

Rondeau said that instead people walking into Planet Fitness' gyms are working out more than they have in the past. Members feel more comfortable with the health and safety protocols put in place at fitness centers and are prioritizing fitness in their lives, he added.

U.S. gym visits for the month of October were down just 8% from 2019 pre-pandemic levels, according to tracking data from investment firm Jefferies. That's ahead of an expected surge in sign-ups and visits that typically comes around the first of the year as consumers commit to healthy resolutions.

Read CNBC's latest global coverage of the Covid pandemic:

Biden says Covid surge needs to be solved at state level, vows full federal support

Fauci says U.S. should consider vaccine mandate for domestic air travel

New York City scales back New Year's Eve festivities in Times Square

New studies suggest omicron has lower hospitalization risk and is milder than other variants

"We saw some great, great momentum last year — we saw second- and third-quarter growth that we had never seen before," Rondeau said. "Member workouts are just slightly down from 2019."

Planet Fitness shares rose about 17% in 2021. Peloton, meantime, dropped 76%.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinessMarketsBusiness NewsSports
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us