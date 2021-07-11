Police Arrest Four People on Weapons and Drug Charges at Downtown Denver Hotel

Denver police arrested three men and a woman on weapons and drug charges Friday night at a downtown Denver hotel that's nearby events connected to the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Denver police arrested three men and a woman on weapons and drug charges Friday night at a downtown Denver hotel that's nearby events connected to the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game, police said Saturday.

Officers responded to a report about a "suspicious occurrence" at the Marven hotel, which is a block from Coors Field. They obtained search warrants for two rooms and found evidence, as well as impounded two vehicles, according to the department.

A spokeswoman for the Federal Bureau of Investigation Denver Field Office told NBC News that the agency "has no reason to believe there was any threat directed at the MLB All-Star Game." Coors Field is set to host the game on Tuesday.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing and have not yet released details about the evidence. The department did not immediately respond to CNBC's inquiry on Sunday.

The three men were arrested on the investigation for possession of a weapon by a previous offender. The woman was arrested on the investigation for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

"The investigation and arrests were the result of a tip from the public, serving as an excellent example of the critical role the community plays in public safety," Denver police said in a news release. "DPD encourages residents and visitors to always be aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious or illegal activity to police immediately."