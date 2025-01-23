President Donald Trump says he'll ‘demand that interest rates drop immediately'

President Donald Trump lobbed his first volley at the Federal Reserve, saying Thursday that he will apply pressure to bring down interest rates.

Speaking to an assembly of global leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the new president in a wide-ranging policy speech did not mention the Fed by name but made clear he would seek lower rates.

"I'll demand that interest rates drop immediately," Trump said. "And likewise, they should be dropping all over the world. Interest rates should follow us all over."

The comments represented an initial strike at Fed officials, with whom he had a highly contentious relationship during his first term in office. He frequently criticized Chair Jerome Powell, who Trump appointed, on occasion calling policymakers "boneheads" and comparing Powell to a golfer who can't putt.

In the flurry of activity surrounding the president's first week in office, he has not discussed his views on monetary policy. However, during the presidential campaign he indicated that he should get a say in interest rate decisions.

For their part, Powell and his colleagues have emphasized the importance of Fed independence. Powell in particular frequently has insisted the central bank does not make decisions based on political considerations.

Trump's comments also come less than a week before the Fed holds is two-day policy meeting that will conclude Wednesday.

Markets are assigning virtually no chance that the Fed will lower further its benchmark borrowing rate, which currently is targeted in a range between 4.25%-4.5% following a full percentage point of cuts in the last four months of 2024. Traders are pricing in a first rate cut likely coming in June and about a 50-50 probability of another move before the end of the year, according to CME Group data.

The Fed cut its funds rate after hiking it 5.25 percentage points in its efforts to battle inflation. Though inflation is still running above the Fed's 2% mandate, officials have said policy does not need to be as restrictive as they see the pace of price increases moderating.

Trump blamed the inflation surge under former President Joe Biden on "wasteful deficit spending."

"The result is the worst inflation crisis in modern history, and sky-high interest rates for our citizens and even throughout the world. Food prices and the price of almost every other thing known to mankind went through the roof," he said.