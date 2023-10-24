Racial minorities, first-generation college students reported higher rates of depression and anxiety during the pandemic, new study shows

The Covid-19 pandemic took a toll on the mental health of many college students. Now a new study has found that cases of depression and anxiety were even worse for students who were a racial minority at their schools.

More than half of students at a predominantly white university who self-identified as non-white reported feelings of mild depression, according to the University of Georgia study, with 17% reporting they experienced moderate to severe depression.

Students attending a historically black college who self-identified as non-Black also experienced higher rates of anxiety and depression than those who were Black.

"College is a time when adolescents embark into the world outside home," says Janani Rajbhandari-Thapa, a co-author of the study and associate professor at the University of Georgia school of public health. "To be isolated during this time can be associated with depression and anxiety as we found in our study, compounded by a lack of sense of belonging as a result of being a minority group."

First-generation students, women also reported higher rates of depression and anxiety

The study surveyed more than 3,100 students during the pandemic about whether they were having feelings of hopelessness, sleep issues or a lack of energy.

The limitations or absence of social activities affected all students, but some demographics were hit harder than others, the paper suggests.

Women reported higher levels of depression and anxiety than men. Additionally, all first-generation students, or students who are the first in their family to attend college, reported some level of depression, regardless of institution.

Finding a sense of belonging, Rajbhandari-Thapa says, is a crucial part of the college experience. At a time when everyone was feeling isolated, it seems like racial minorities, first-generation college students, and women felt the effects of loneliness even more.

To address this issue, Rajbhandari-Thapa says colleges need to host events which are designed with racial minorities or other demographics who are more prone to depression or anxiety in mind.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, please know that you are not alone. If you are in danger of acting on suicidal thoughts, call 911. For support and resources, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifelineat 1-800-273-8255 or text 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line.

