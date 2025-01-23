Rent the Runway CEO: My 3-step routine helps me unplug from work—a key part only takes 20 seconds

Rent the Runway co-founder and CEO Jennifer Hyman — who has led the fashion company since its inception — has an effective three-step routine to get out of work mode.

Once she leaves the company's Brooklyn, New York, office, she turns on music — last year, that meant a lot of Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" album — and then gets out of her work clothes the minute she gets home, she says.

"I will change out of my outfit ASAP and put on my Eberjey pajamas immediately," she says. "I'm in my door, and I throw off my clothes, and 20 seconds later, I'll be in my pajamas."

Then she puts her phone in another room while she plays with her three children, she says.

It's a smart strategy for anyone working a demanding job. Listening to music and playing can release "feel-good hormones" like dopamine and serotonin, according to multiple studies. Since the way you dress can influence how you think and feel, research shows, changing into luxury pajamas could, in fact, help you be more present at home.

Mentally disconnecting once you're no longer on the clock, whether by walking outside, indulging in a hobby or just resting, can be both personally and professionally good for you, research suggests. It can starve off burnout and boost creativity and productivity when you are back at work.

Some executives, like Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong, set hard boundaries to maintain work-life balance. Sutherland-Wong doesn't answer emails or work calls when he's with his children — and if a crisis arises, he'll go into his home office to respond, rather than telling his kids to wait while he addresses the problem on his phone. That helps him to keep "space" between his CEO and father roles, he told CNBC Make It in 2024.

"Whether you're a CEO or if you're packing boxes in a warehouse, you are still spending an enormous amount of time away from your family and away from your friends and away from your hobbies," Hyman says.

As much as possible, she makes choices with balance in mind. That can mean planning early-morning or late-night flights to maximize the time she's physically with her kids, for example.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"All of us have to be intentional about how we optimize that time," she says, "and how we make sure that it's fulfilling to us and creating memories for us."

Want to up your AI skills and be more productive? Take CNBC's new online course How to Use AI to Be More Successful at Work. Expert instructors will teach you how to get started, practical uses, tips for effective prompt-writing, and mistakes to avoid. Sign up now and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $67 (+ taxes and fees) through February 11, 2025.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.