Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green blasts Speaker Mike Johnson, says will wait on potential move to vacate

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will let her fellow House Republicans hear from their constituents before deciding whether to move forward with a vote to remove Speaker Mike Johnson.

Her comments come after four bills covering Taiwan, Ukraine and Israel aid as well as a potential TikTok ban were passed on Saturday.

Greene previously filed a motion for a vote to push Johnson out as Speaker.

Greene made the remarks to a gaggle of reporters aired on CNN after the House passed four bills in a Saturday session. Three of the bills were for aid to Taiwan, Ukraine and Israel and the fourth approved a potential TikTok ban if its parent company, China's ByteDance, does not sell it.

Greene listed several reasons why she believes Johnson should not be Speaker, but she also said she wants to be "responsible" and not call for Johnson's resignation before garnering enough support.

"I do not support Mike Johnson, he's already a lame duck," Greene told reporters.

Greene filed a motion for a vote to force Johnson to vacate the Speaker position in March, but no further action has been taken since then.

Greene also chastised House members for cheering and waving Ukrainian flags after that specific bill was passed. Speaker Johnson, who spoke to reporters after the votes as well, voiced a similar sentiment.

"We should only wave one flag on the House floor, and I think we know which flag that is," Johnson said.

The bills will now move to the Senate, which Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. D-N.Y., has hinted could be Tuesday. If approved, the bill would go to President Joe Biden.

— CNBC's Rebecca Picciotto contributed to this report.