Restaurant Brands reports 2.5% same-store sales growth, fueled by Burger King and Popeyes

- Restaurant Brands International reported quarterly adjusted earnings per share of 81 cents and revenue of $2.3 billion.
- Burger King's and Popeyes' U.S. restaurants outperformed Wall Street's expectations.
Restaurant Brands International on Wednesday reported same-store sales growth of 2.5%, fueled by the better-than-expected performance from Burger King's and Popeyes' U.S. restaurants.
Shares of the company rose more than 1% in premarket trading.
Here's what the company reported:
- Earnings per share: 81 cents adjusted. That may not compare with the 79 cents expected by LSEG.
- Revenue: $2.3 billion. That may not compare with the $2.27 billion expected by LSEG.
The restaurant company reported fourth-quarter net income of $361 million, or 79 cents per share, down from $726 million, or $1.60 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding corporate restructuring fees and other items, Restaurant Brands earned 81 cents per share.
Net sales climbed 26% to $2.3 billion.
