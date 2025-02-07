RFK Jr. had up to $1.2 million in credit card debt — what experts say about tackling high balances

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is in the running to serve as Health and Human Services secretary, revealed he was carrying up to $1.2 million in credit card debt in recent financial disclosures.

While experts say it's a "massive" balance, the politician does have the income to pay it off.

As inflation has picked up, more Americans have turned to credit cards for financial wiggle room.

Americans' credit card balances soared to a record $1.17 trillion in 2024 — and even the wealthy are not immune from carrying these balances.

One example is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who recently revealed in financial disclosures that he was carrying up to $1.2 million in credit card debt. Kennedy is President Donald Trump's nominee for Health and Human Services secretary.

Kennedy's credit card balances range between $610,000 and $1.2 million in accounts that carry interest rates of 23.24% to 23.49%, the filing shows.

Financial experts interviewed by CNBC said balances that high are unusual.

"That's a truly massive amount of credit card debt," said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.

"He has a lot of income, so I don't even know why you'd have all that debt if you have that much income," said Carolyn McClanahan, a certified financial planner and founder of Life Planning Partners, who reviewed Kennedy's filing.

Kennedy was not immediately available for comment.

For all consumers — from the ultra-wealthy like Kennedy with an estimated $30 million net worth, to lower earning households — experts say it's best to stay away from ongoing credit card debt.

Credit cards have become a 'de facto emergency fund'

Yet in recent years, as prices have climbed, carrying credit card debt has been difficult for some borrowers to avoid.

"With inflation being so powerful and so stubborn, it's just shrunk a lot of people's financial wiggle room down to zero," said Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree. "Americans look at credit cards as kind of a de facto emergency fund."

Those balances can be costly.

Because the disclosures are essentially snapshots, it's not clear if he pays off his balances in full each month, experts say.

If Kennedy pays $50,000 per month toward the lower estimated $610,000 credit card balance, it will take him an estimated 15 months to pay off the debts. Notably, that will cost him approximately $93,000 in interest, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas calculator.

If he pays $50,000 per month on a $1.2 million balance, it will take 33 months to pay off and cost roughly $434,000 in interest.

To reduce those costs, experts say, it would be wise for Kennedy to accelerate the paydown of those balances.

That same advice may apply to the average household, for whom credit card debt can also be costly.

The average debt per credit card borrower was $6,380 as of the third quarter of 2024, according to TransUnion. Currently, the average credit card interest rate is 20.13%, according to Bankrate.

Those borrowers may also be paying for other debts. Average unsecured debt — excluding balances tied to real property such as cars or homes — climbed 8% to $29,364 in 2024, according to Money Management International.

Paying off debts provides 'guaranteed risk-free' return

With interest rates that high, it usually makes the most sense to prioritize debt paydown over other priorities such as investing or saving, according to experts.

"If you're paying down credit card debt at 20%, that's a guaranteed risk-free, tax-free return," Rossman said. "You're unlikely to get that much from your investments."

Bankrate's research has found higher-income individuals are more likely to carry long-term credit card debt, with 59% of borrowers who earn $100,000 or more having been in debt for at least a year. That includes 24% who have been in credit card debt for at least five years, Rossman said.

"Higher-income people often get higher credit limits, and sometimes that gets people into trouble," Rossman said.

While wealthy borrowers may face substantial interest charges, they may be tempted to use credit cards for certain perks. For example, the American Express Centurion Card, also known as the Black Card, comes with a $10,000 one-time fee, as well as an annual $5,000 fee. In return, borrowers get access to airport lounges, elite status at hotels and help finding tables at restaurants, among other rewards.

Nevertheless, credit cards usually are not the most effective way for the wealthy to borrow money, according to Charlie Douglas, a certified financial planner who works with ultra-high-net-worth families.

For wealthy investors to avoid having to sell investments and incur capital gains taxes when they want to make a big purchase such as real estate, it makes sense to have a line of credit already established, Douglas said. Importantly, that comes with no costs on an ongoing basis.

It may also make sense to have up to one years' worth of expenses in cash as a buffer, he said.